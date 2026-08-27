'Toxic' box office collection day 1: Yash-starrer action drama tops ₹100 crore in India, falls short of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

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Toxic Day 1 Box Office collection

Toxic earned ₹101.10 crore net across India on its first day from 24,579 shows. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 56.1%, underlining the strong audience demand for Yash’s return to theatres after KGF: Chapter 2.

The Hindi version emerged as the biggest contributor with an estimated ₹55 crore net, followed by Kannada at ₹23.30 crore, Telugu at ₹16 crore, Tamil at ₹5.50 crore and Malayalam at ₹1.30 crore.

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The Kannada version registered the strongest occupancy among the major language versions at around 89%, while Telugu recorded 60%, Hindi 53%, Malayalam 61% and Tamil 42%.

Despite falling short of KGF: Chapter 2, Toxic has given Yash another ₹100 crore-plus opening. It becomes his second film to cross ₹100 crore net on Day 1, following the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2.

State and major-centre performance

On Day 1, the film showed particularly strong occupancy in several major markets. Bengaluru recorded 78% overall occupancy for the Hindi version, while Hyderabad and Chennai both registered 84.8%. Lucknow recorded 65.8% and Jaipur 65.3%. Ahmedabad recorded 36.8%, Mumbai 38% and Delhi-NCR 44.5%.

The Kannada version performed even more strongly in its home market, with 86.48% overall occupancy on Day 1. Bengaluru alone recorded 91.3% occupancy across 1,094 shows.

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Toxic cast

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The action drama released theatrically on August 26 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

With the film already crossing ₹100 crore net in India after Day 1, its immediate box office trajectory will depend on how strongly it holds through the remainder of Thursday and the upcoming weekend. Sacnilk notes that its Day 2 figures are live and may differ from the final producer-reported numbers.