'Toxic' Box Office collection Day 11: Yash starrer crosses ₹333-cr mark, but Hanuman Ansh steals the long game

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected ₹2.35 crore net in India on Day 11 (from 1,927 shows), taking its India net to ₹243.40 crore and India gross to ₹290.50 crore. Overseas, the film added ₹0.75 crore on Day 11, lifting its overseas gross to ₹44 crore and worldwide gross to ₹334.50 crore.

ALSO READ: 'Toxic' box office collection day 10: Yash's film headed towards disaster, Hanuman Ansh sees 6,300% growth in week 4

The film had opened with a record-breaking ₹101.10 crore net on Day 1, but by the end of its first week it had already faced a steep decline, with Sacnilk noting a roughly 95% drop from the opening day by the end of Week 1. In the second week, daily nets fell to ₹5.45 crore (Day 8), ₹4.25 crore (Day 9), ₹1.75 crore (Day 10), indicating a fast tapering of theatrical demand.

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Hanuman Ansh: The devotional sleeper hit

In contrast, the low-budget devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has emerged as an unusual long-tail hit. Sacnilk data shows the film collected ₹16.50 crore net in India on Day 30 alone, pushing its India net to ₹99.38 crore and India gross to ₹117.40 crore, with no reported overseas component.

Earlier, on Day 28, Hanuman Ansh was reported to have earned about ₹11 crore net, outperforming Toxic on the same day despite running on fewer shows, according to Sacnilk figures cited in trade coverage. By its fourth week, the film had posted one of the biggest fourth-week runs in Hindi, with around ₹61 crore net in that week alone and total collections approaching the ₹100 crore net milestone.

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DO CHECKOUT : From ₹10 lakh on day 1 to ₹45.63 crore lifetime: The miracle of 'Hanuman Ansh' at box office

Toxic vs Hanuman Ansh

Scale of opening: Toxic relied on a massive pan-India release and a huge Day 1, while Hanuman Ansh built momentum slowly, with collections surging from the third week onwards.

Current position: Toxic leads in absolute numbers (₹243.40 cr net India vs ₹99.38 cr net for Hanuman Ansh, but the latter shows stronger hold and growth in later weeks.

Trend: Toxic is in a clear decline phase in Week 2, whereas Hanuman Ansh is still adding significant business in Week 4-5, defying typical decay patterns.