'Toxic' box office collection day 3: Despite drop in daily biz, Yash's film nears ₹200 crore in India

The film has neared the ₹200 crore mark at the Indian box office despite a 29.3% drop in its daily business. Toxic made ₹101.10 crore on its first day, ₹37.65 crore on its second day, and ₹26.60 crore on its third day. With this, the film's overall India net collection stands at ₹165.35 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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Of this, the film made ₹98.30 crore from its Hindi shows, ₹36.80 crore from its Kannada shows, ₹20.50 crore from its Telugu shows, ₹7.75 crore from its Tamil shows, and ₹1.90 crore from its Malayalam shows, respectively. Toxic's shows logged an overall occupancy of 26.75%, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 39.62%.

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Toxic worldwide box office

Toxic raked in a total of ₹221.45 crore at the worldwide box office, including 197.70 crore in terms of India gross box office and ₹23.75 crore in terms of overseas collections.

Toxic movie review

The movie opened to absymal reviews at the box office. While Reddit users praised Yash's performance, they slammed the film for the lack of a coherent story and sudden cuts.

A Reddit user wrote, "Bruh.. I literally didn't understand the movie to even write spoilers. One of the most boring, confusing, pointless movie." A second user said, "I just watched the premier show in Germany. Toxic: A fairy tale for grown-ups (sic) Toxic: A horror story for everyone watching it in theaters (sic). Except Yash's acting, the entire movie was terrible. Skip theaters and watch it on OTT."

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"Pure torture. Clearly there is overthinking from writers and Yash. Yash chose right decision to make Ramayana. He needs detoxification," a third user commented.

A fourth user weighed in, "This movie is honestly so pointless and dumb. I was already tired of it within 30 minutes. The constant sudden cuts and unnecessary slow-mo scenes were so annoying. And the whole movie being narrated by someone with that irritating voice in the Hindi dub made it even worse. There’s barely any story, way too many characters who literally add nothing, and the climax was just straight-up illogical and unacceptable. Like… what even was that ending? The ONLY good things were Yash’s acting, the action sequences, and the visuals/VFX. Everything else was just a massive nope (sic)."