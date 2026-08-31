'Toxic' Box Office collection Day 5: Yash-starrer sees steady box office slide from ₹101 crore opener

Toxic’s explosive start

Released on August 26, the film has collected an estimated ₹214.10 crore India net and around ₹255-₹256 crore India gross by Day 6, with early worldwide figures placing it above ₹200 crore globally and climbing.

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On Day 4 alone, Toxic added roughly ₹25.15 crore net in India across 17,612 shows, pushing its cumulative India net to about ₹191.1 crore and India gross to ₹228.25 crore. On Day 5 (first Sunday), the film collected an estimated ₹23.00 crore net across 16,241 shows, taking its five-day India net total to ₹214.10 crore and India gross to

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₹255.95 crore, with worldwide gross nearing ₹285 crore. Language-wise, the Hindi version has been the biggest driver, crossing ₹100 crore net in just four days, while Kannada shows reported the highest occupancy rates.

How Toxic stacks up against Yash’s KGF Chapter 2

While Toxic has delivered a strong start for Yash, it remains well behind the record-shattering trajectory of KGF: Chapter 2. According to Sacnilk, KGF 2 opened with about ₹134.50 crore net on Day 1 and surged to roughly ₹380 crore India net by Day 4, eventually finishing with a lifetime India net of around ₹860 crore and a worldwide gross of ₹1,215 crore.

In contrast, Toxic opened at ₹101.10 crore net on Day 1 and reached approximately ₹214 crore India net by Day 5, with a worldwide gross near ₹285 crore. This means that at the same point in its run, Toxic is trailing KGF 2 by roughly ₹166 crore in India net terms.

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Steep drop expected as weekday begins

Despite its blockbuster opening, Toxic is already in a sharp decline, with daily India net collections falling from ₹101.10 crore on Day 1 to just ₹23 crore on Day 5, even on a Sunday. Mixed reviews and weak word of mouth have accelerated the slide, leaving the film with only about 30 per cent recovery against an estimated ₹800 crore-plus break-even target. With the extended weekend over, Sacnilk and other trackers expect a steep weekday drop, pushing daily India net figures into the ₹8-12 crore range over the next few days. Unless there is a strong revival in South Indian markets.