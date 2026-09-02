'Toxic' box office collection day 7: Despite nearing ₹250 crore in India, is Yash's film a nightmare for its distributors?

Toxic minted ₹101.10 crore on its opening day, ₹37.65 crore on its day 2, ₹27.20 crore on its day 3, ₹25.15 crore on its day 4, ₹23 crore on its day 5, ₹7.65 crore on its day 6, and ₹8.20 crore on its day 7. With this, the film's India net box office collection stands at ₹229.95 crore, translating into domestic gross box office earnings of ₹272.80 crore.

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Of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹139.70 crore whereas its Kannada version made ₹53.70 crore as of its first Tuesday. The film's Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions made ₹24.68 crore, ₹9.60 crore, and ₹2.27 crore, respectively.

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Toxic overseas, worldwide box office

The film made a total of ₹1.50 crore on its day 7 at the overseas box office, taking its overseas earnings to ₹40.75 crore so far. This pushes the film's worldwide box office gross collection to ₹313.55 crore.

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Is Yash's film a nightmare for distributors?

Despite the slight growth in its India box office, Yash's latest film is becoming a nightmare for its distributors.

According to media reports, noted producer-distributor Dil Raju acquired the rights for ₹125 crore but is now staring at monumental losses after collections plummeted after the opening day. He reportedly sought compensation deals including the rights to upcoming projects like Ramayana: Part-1, releasing around Diwali, and Chiranjeevi's Kaaka, releasing for Sankranti.

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Yash is co-producing Ramayana with Namit Malhotra and he took South distribution rights for his investment or remuneration. In Karnataka, the film is self-distributed by Yash's Monster Mind Creations and Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions, hurting the primary producers instead of third-party buyers.

In case of its Tamil version, the film's theatrical rights were acquired for ₹63 crore on an advance-commission basis and split among a network of regional partners including Think Studios, White Nights/Trident Arts, S Picture, and 5 Star K Senthil.

Due to the film's underperformance at the box office, this network faced heavy financial deficits because they were unable to recover their massive upfront advances, prompting potential negotiations for compensation.

The story is not much different when it comes to the film's Hindi version and its overseas market. After a ₹100 crore+ opening, the film's collections dropped around 94% by its first Monday in the Hindi belt, making it an uphill task for theatrical buyers and distributors to recover their investments.

The North India and Nepal theatrical distribution rights of the film were acquired by Anil Thadani's AA Films at an undisclosed amount. At the overseas market, the film has suffered an estimated loss of around ₹65 crore. The international distribution rights of Toxic were initially picked up by Phars Film for roughly ₹105 crore.

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In Kerala, Mukesh Mehta and C.V. Sarathi's E4 Entertainment backed out of the distribution rights before the film's release and was replaced by Panorama Studios. Since the film made a lacklustre ₹15 lakh per day in Kerala by the weekend, the Malayalam distribution was a total write-off.

Toxic story, cast

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the movie follows a gangster named Raya who builds a powerful crime and opium empire in Goa during the era of fading Portugese rule.

Besides Yash, the film features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Darrell D'Silva in significant roles.