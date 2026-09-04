'Toxic' box office collection day 9: Yash's film sees further decline, gets beaten by 'Hanuman Ansh'

DON'T MISS | 'Toxic' box office collection day 8: Despite 35% drop in daily biz, Yash's film crawls past ₹230 crore in India

With this, the film made a total of ₹239.30 crore in terms of net domestic box office. This translates into a total India gross collection of ₹285.70 crore.

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The film collected ₹1 crore at the overseas market, taking its earnings in the overseas market to ₹42.75 crore. At the worldwide box office, the Yash-led commercial actioner has earned a total of ₹328.45 crore so far.

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Hanuman Ansh, the low-budget devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, running quietly for four weeks now, pulled in nearly triple that amount. The devotional drama, which focuses on the life and chronicles of Neem Karoli Baba, saw a growth of 41.9% in its daily business.

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The film's run at the box office has been nothing short of miraculous so far. Hanuman Ansh made ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, and ₹10.40 crore in its third week.

It further made ₹6.25 crore on day 22, ₹9.25 crore on day 23, ₹12.75 crore on day 24, ₹5.50 crore on day 25, 8.50 crore on day 26, ₹7.75 crore on day 27, and ₹11 crore on day 28.

With this, the film has made a total of ₹61 crore in its fourth week and ₹72.88 crore in terms of overall India net box office collection. This translates into total domestic gross earnings of ₹85.97 crore.