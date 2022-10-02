Vikram Vedha box office collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer rakes in near Rs 14 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer action flick Vikram Vedha has minted around Rs 13.25 crore to Rs 13.75 crore on its second day. With this, the film’s total collection stands at nearly Rs 24 crore and is likely to reach Rs 40 crore by the weekend.

While the business from multiplexes has seen a growth, business from mass centres is in the same range as Friday. Business from multiplexes is up around 35 per cent while mass centres or single screens are down by 5 per cent to 7 per cent, according to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

The film collected Rs 10.58 crore on its first day, of which Rs 3.19 crore came from Mumbai and Rs 2.20 crore from Delhi. Other circuits that contributed to this number included East Punjab (Rs 91 lakh), West Bengal (Rs 81 lakh), Rajasthan (Rs 42 lakh), CI (Rs 27 lakh) and CP (Rs 39 lakh).

#VikramVedha has a shockingly low start on Day 1, despite super-strong word of mouth... National chains underperform, while mass circuits are below par... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground... Fri ₹ 10.58 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/GAq5BGgXj4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2022

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel called the film “an arrant let down” and “lousy remake of the original” and gave it a two-star rating. He added, “Hritik Roshan’s swag and charm can be seen on screen but his charisma couldn’t overpower the weak writing.. Saif Ali Khan delivers a restraint act.. Pushkar Gayatri is not upto the mark, they failed to replicate their original version despite the same storytelling.”

#VikramVedhaReview - ⭐️⭐️#VikramVedha is an arrant LET DOWN, lousy remake of the original. Screenplay is vastly boring, falls flat in both the half’s.



Major drawback is that there’s no clap worthy & elevation scenes in the narrative.



Film wont satisfy both masses & classes. pic.twitter.com/72fUpDAVKd — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 30, 2022

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The Vikram Vedha remake, also directed by Pushkar Gayatri, features Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

The film focuses on a cat-and-mouse chase between a cop Vikram and a gangster Vedha. After this, Vedha surrenders and starts telling Vikram stories. Due to these stories, Vikram’s understanding of right and wrong and good and bad begins to undergo a change. The film released in theatres on September 30 with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I. Vikram Vedha is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and has been presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks, YNOT Production and Jio Studios.

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I box office Day 2: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film crosses Rs 150 cr worldwide

Also read: Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 1 box office collection: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus outshines Hrithik-Saif’s action thriller