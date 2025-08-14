War 2 reviews: Hrithik–Jr NTR performances noted, story and VFX spark debate

War 2 has arrived with strong advance sales and a flurry of early reviews praising its action sequences, Hrithik Roshan’s enduring appeal, and his on-screen chemistry with Jr NTR—yet Rajinikanth’s Coolie is dominating the Independence Day box office race by a wide margin.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marks the first pairing of Roshan and Jr NTR in YRF’s Spy Universe, following the events of Tiger 3. Advance sales reached 1.47 lakh tickets across PVRInox and Cinepolis by Wednesday night, but initial audience feedback is mixed.

Several viewers lauded the spectacle, action choreography, and performances. “Good action sequences, Hrithik carries the film on his shoulders while Jr NTR complements,” one fan posted, calling the dance number Janaab-e-Aali “a treat to the eyes.” Another noted Jr NTR’s first-half entry as “one of his best ever,” while Hrithik’s second-half turn “outshines even War (2019).”

The climax and an emotional sequence drew praise for adding weight to the narrative, and two post-credit scenes—teasing Alpha and Pathaan 2—have sparked online chatter. However, some viewers called War 2 “a strictly mediocre action thriller” and “passable” in its first half, pointing to a routine spy template and uneven pacing. Opinions on the VFX were divided, with some labelling it “shoddy” and others rating it above Tiger 3.

While War 2 courts action fans, Coolie is currently outpacing it across all major markets. The Rajinikanth-starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, logged over ₹46 crore in India advance bookings with 12 lakh tickets sold, and crossed ₹100 crore in global pre-sales—a 2025 record. North American sales reached $2.85 million, far exceeding War 2’s $650,000.

Early Day 1 net estimates put Coolie at ₹7.4 crore in India, compared to War 2’s ₹4.3 crore. Industry projections suggest Coolie could open with a ₹100–150 crore global gross, potentially setting a new Tamil cinema benchmark. Meanwhile, War 2 will depend heavily on holiday walk-ins and strong numbers from Telugu markets to narrow the gap.