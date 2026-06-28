'Welcome to the Jungle' box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-led film to earn THIS much by first weekend

Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle or Welcome 3 saw a further increase in its box office collections on Saturday after a solid Friday. The film's daily box office collections went up by around 31% on its first Saturday.

Welcome 3 made a total of ₹3.75 crore from its paid previews on Thursday, ₹15.25 crore on its first Friday, and around ₹20 crore on its first Saturday at the domestic box office. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at around ₹39 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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The film logged an overall occupancy of 28.61% across its shows on Saturday. Besides this, the film is likely to see a further increase in its daily earnings on its first Sunday.

According to reports, the film is expected to make another ₹22-25 crore on Sunday. So far, the film has reported a booking of ₹6.27 crore for its first Sunday. Top contributors were Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

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Despite opening to mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers alike, Welcome to the Jungle is performing well in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. It has also remained the dominant choice at single screens over Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 because of the nostalgia value attached with the legacy Welcome IP.

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Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle follows a group of gangsters, criminals and eccentric characters whose lives collide in a jungle near the border, triggering a chaotic mix of crime, confusion and action-packed misadventures.

The film features a star-studded ensemble led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor, Farida Jalal, and others.

The film was released in theatres worldwide on June 26, a week ahead of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh-starrer spy actioner Alpha.