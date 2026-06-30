'Welcome to the Jungle' box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-led comic caper crosses ₹100 crore worldwide

Akshay Kumar-led comic caper Welcome to the Jungle is on a great run at the box office ever since its theatrical release.

The film has topped the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within the first four days of its release. Welcome to the Jungle, also known as Welcome 3, has made a total of ₹106.48 crore globally as of its first Monday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Back home, the movie has crossed the ₹50 crore milestone and is now eyeing the ₹100 crore mark.

Welcome 3 minted ₹3.75 crore from its paid previews, ₹15.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹20 crore on its first Saturday, ₹24.75 crore on its first Sunday, and ₹8.50 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at ₹72.25 crore.

DON'T MISS THIS | 'Welcome to the Jungle' box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-led film to earn THIS much by first weekend

The Akshay Kumar-led film logged an overall 20.90% occupancy, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy (28.62%). Top contributors to the film's occupancy are Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, NCR, and Ahmedabad.

Commenting on the film's box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "Welcome to the Jungle stays rock-steady on the make-or-break Monday... It's a solid Monday result [vis-a-vis Friday], especially for a working day, considering Friday's business had received an additional boost due to the holiday. WTTJ continued to dominate across tier 2 and tier 3 centres, with non-national chains also registering robust business on the all-important Monday."

Advertisement

#WelcomeToTheJungle stays rock-steady on the make-or-break Monday... It's a solid Monday result [vis-à-vis Friday], especially for a working day, considering Friday's business had received an additional boost due to the holiday.#WTTJ continued to dominate across Tier 2 and Tier… pic.twitter.com/rDWsEB6qFg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2026

SEE WHY | Why Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan' teaser has triggered a major controversy even before release

The comedy movie's daily collections in India are likely to see a boost on Tuesday as it has gone for Tuesday-specific discounts on movie tickets, Bollywood Hungama reported. The film is looking to earn ₹100 crore in its first week at the Indian box office and then aim for a strong lifetime number.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle centres on an assortment of gangsters, criminals and quirky personalities whose paths intersect in a jungle along the border, sparking a wild blend of crime, mayhem and thrilling escapades.

Advertisement

The movie boasts a huge cast headlined by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The film was released in theatres worldwide in Hindi on June 26.