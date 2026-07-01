'Welcome to the Jungle' box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-starrer comedy eyes ₹150 crore worldwide

Welcome to the Jungle, the comic caper featuring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, has had a stellar run at the box office so far.

At the worldwide box office, the film is eyeing ₹150 crore. As of its fifth day at the ticket counters, Welcome to the Jungle has made a total of ₹120.12 crore globally, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Back home, the film is set to cross the ₹100 crore milestone soon. The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper made ₹3.75 crore from its paid previews, ₹15.25 crore on its first day, ₹20 crore on its second day, ₹24.75 crore on its third day, ₹8.50 crore on its fourth day, and ₹9.25 crore on its fifth day.

With this, the film's India net collection stands at ₹81.50 crore as of its first Tuesday. The film's shows reported 29.06% overall occupancy on Tuesday, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 44.54%.

Commenting on the movie's business in India so far, veteran film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Welcome to the Jungle is super-strong on Tuesday, with the discounted ticket offer giving its business a significant boost.... The film continues to maintain an exceptionally strong hold across tier 2 and tier 3 centres."

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He added that even the ₹100 crore milestone is a cakewalk and is expected to cross the same in its second weekend. Adarsh also mentioned that the comic caper will face fresh competition from the new releases arriving this Friday. "It will be interesting to see how strongly the film holds over its second weekend in the face of this new competition."

#WelcomeToTheJungle is super-strong on Tuesday, with the discounted ticket offer giving its business a significant boost... The film continues to maintain an exceptionally strong hold across Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres.



While the ₹ 💯 cr milestone is a cakewalk and is expected to… pic.twitter.com/S2lS3hyKqQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2026

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film focuses on the creation of a fake ₹2,000 crore movie to trap an international crime cartel, for which a group of gangsters, relatives and actors head to a jungle for filming. The fake mission turns real when terrorists attack, and the clueless crew are forced to take matters into their hands.

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Besides Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, the film features Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Kiku Sharda, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Sudesh Berry, and Vrihi Kodvara.