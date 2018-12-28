Zero Box Office Collection Day 7: SRK-Anushka Sharma's film struggles to make it to Rs 100 crore in India

As if things were not already bad for Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's Zero, another big release has bulldozed its way to the theatres today. Zero that failed to take off amid negative reviews and unflattering word of mouth is only further dipping at the box office. The most Zero made at the box office was on Sunday, when it raked in Rs 20.71 crore, which is dismal for a Khan movie, starring some of the biggest names in the industry.

Zero opened to a disappointing collection of Rs 20.14 crore, followed with Rs 18.22 crore on Saturday, Rs 20.71 crore on Sunday, Rs 9.50 crore on Monday, Rs 12.75 crore on Tuesday, taking the collection to Rs 81.32 crore. According to reports, Zero made an estimate of Rs 6 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4 crore on Thursday. The collection at the domestic box office then roughly stands at Rs 91.32 crore.

Things are only likely to get tougher for Zero as Rohit Shetty's Simmba releases today. Simmba has been touted as a complete masala movie and stars two of the most sought-after young actors in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. In fact, analysts are expecting Simmba to rule the box office and push out Zero from the theatres.

Directed by Aanand L Rai of the two-part Tanu Weds Manu series fame, Zero revolves around the life of a vertically challenged man called Bauua Singh, who is looking for a bride. Singh stumbles upon a picture of Aafia Yousafzai Bhinder at the matrimonial site he has signed up with. Once they meet, they take a liking to each other. However, the woman of Bauua Singh's dreams, superstar Babita Kumari enters his life in a strange twist of fate.

Shah Rukh Khan plays Bauua Singh, Anushka Sharma plays the wheelchair-bound Aafia suffering from cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif plays the alcoholic, heartbroken Babita. Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have garnered praises for their performances.

Zero also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Bauua Singh's best friend Guddu who suffers from night blindness, Tigmanshu Dhulia as Bauua Singh's exasperated father and Sheeba Chaddha as the mother. Around 13 Bollywood superstars appear in cameo roles in Zero, including Sridevi. Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla appear as themselves.

