Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun-Shraddha's film starts well; far surpasses Panga

Street Dancer 3D box office: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D is off to a good start. It has far surpassed Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga that has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Street Dancer 3D's box office collection is mostly banking on the Republic Day holiday.

Street Dancer 3D's box office collection on its opening day is estimated to be around Rs 10-11 crore. Street Dancer 3D is clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Panga that has opened to a very slow start. Ranaut's film could only make around Rs 2.5 crore, which is less than Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak's opening day collection. Both the movies are this year's Republic Day releases but they are facing rather stiff competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that is already dominating the box office.

Street Dancer 3D's box office collections have mostly come from Mumbai, where the movie is expected to have made Rs 4-5 crore. However, the box office collection of Street Dancer 3D has proved to be lesser than what trade analysts were expecting. Trade analysts pegged the Street Dancer 3D earnings to be in the range of Rs 15-17 crore.

Street Dancer 3D is heavily relying on the success of ABCD and ABCD 2 - both dance flicks to pull in the audience. The film also mostly features the cast of these two films. Street Dancer 3D will also cash in on the patriotic fervour ahead of Republic Day. The trailer reveals that the film revolves around a dance competition involving teams from India and Pakistan.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D also features Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana as well as Murli Sharma, Zarina Wahab and Manoj Pahwa. Street Dancer 3D features the remake of popular Prabhu Deva dance number Muqabla.

Also read: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's film likely to get a grand opening