Street Dancer 3D box office: Varun Dhawan-starrer crosses Rs 70 crore mark

The Remo D'Souza directed film Street Dancer 3D has crossed Rs 70 crore mark in its second week at the box office. Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor-starrer minted Rs 9.32 crore in its second weekend. In the second week, the film raked in Rs Rs 4.12 crore. So far, Street Dancer 3D has minted Rs 70.21 crore.

#StreetDancer3D [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.25 cr. Total: â¹ 70.21 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2020

Bankrolled by T-Series, Street Dancer 3D has been slow and steady due to Ajay Devgn-starrer historical Tanhaji. The Ajay Devgn Kajol-starrer Tanhaji has affected the box office collections of Street Dancer 3D in the Maharashtra belt severely. Tanhaji has made Rs 137.69 crore whereas Street Dancer 3D made only Rs 19.40 crore in the Maharashtra belt. In India, Tanhaji has raked in Rs 255.77 crore and Rs 38.96 crore overseas, till now.

#StreetDancer3D Sunday â¹ 3.91 cr. Total 10 days collection â¹ 66.09 crores. Film shall cross â¹ 70 cr mark by the end of the week. Tanhaji gave a major dent to its collection in Maharashtra belt which was its main market. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 3, 2020

Street Dancer 3D released on January 24 alongside the Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Panga has turned out to be a dud at the ticket window and has accumulated merely Rs 25.64 crore, according to experts. Street Dancer 3D is based on the issue of illegal immigrants in the UK. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Sushant Pujari and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles.

