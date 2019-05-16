Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff's film crosses Rs 50-crore mark

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's new film Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2 ) seems to have lost its charm at the box office. The teen-romantic comedy film, made on an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore, has collected Rs 53.88 crore at the ticket counter till now. SOTY 2 hit the screens on May 10 and has now become the ninth highest-grossing Bollywood film of this year.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film had an average opening with an occupancy rate of 20-25 per cent. It went on to earn Rs 12.06 crore on its first day in India. The film earned Rs 38.83 crore in the first three days of its opening weekend. It took a major nosedive on fourth day and made Rs 5.52 crore on Monday. Until Day 5, SOTY 2 had struggled to cross the Rs 50-crore mark.

#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didnât decline much on Tue [vis-Ã -vis Mon], but whatâs surprising is that it hasnât crossed â¹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: â¹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 is the sequel to 2012 release Student of the Year. SOTY 2 revolves around the complicated lives of the students of the prestigious Saint Teresa's College.

SOTY 2 has received barrage of criticism for its storyline. It is likely that the film will not be able to recover its cost many new releases are scheduled for this week, including Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De and Hollywood action film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

