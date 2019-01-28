Thackeray box office collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film earns Rs 22.90 crore in first 3 days

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray is struggling at the box office despite his strong performance in the film. Released on January 25, Thackeray earned Rs 6 crore on its opening day. On the day 2, the film made a marginal jump with Rs 10 crore in its earning. The earning dropped to Rs 6.90 crore on the third day on Sunday. In total, the film has so far raked in Rs 22.90 crore at the box office.

Directed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Abhijit Panse and written by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Thackeray traces the journey of Sena stalwart Balasaheb Thackeray. This two hours and nineteen minutes political drama has received mixed reviews from the critics but the movie has created a huge buzz among Shiv Sena workers and Bollywood. On the day of the release, several workers from Shiv Sena created a ruckus outside a theatre in Navi Mumbai as it did not display the poster of Thackeray.

The Marathi version of Thackeray has performed well in Maharashtra. And now, its Hindi screenings will be replaced with the Marathi in the state.

Like Sairat, Thackeray may also turn out to be a blockbuster Marathi movie.

Thackeray features Amrita Rao as Bal Thackeray's wife Mina Tai. Abdul Quadir Amin plays the role of Bal Thackeray's son, theatre actor Vishal Sudarshanwar plays the role of Bala Saheb Thackeray's nephew and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

According to trade analysts, Thackeray is likely to face stiff completion at the box office from Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in the coming weekend.