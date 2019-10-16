The Sky Is Pink Box Office Collection Day 5: Priyanka, Farhan's film earns just Rs 13 cr in 5 days

The Sky Is Pink box office collection: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar's latest offering The Sky Is Pink has underperformed at the box office. On its release day (October 11), the film could only earn Rs 2.50 crore and its opening weekend collection amounted to Rs 10.50 crore. On Monday (Day 4), the emotional-drama witnessed a 45.50 per cent drop from Day 1's collection and minted Rs 1.30 crore. Early estimates say the film raked in around Rs 1 crore on Tuesday.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink has received largely positive reviews from critics. The film also had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The overwhelming success of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has also impacted The Sky Is Pink's earning.

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas' comeback to the Hindi film industry after three years of gap. The 37-year-old was last seen in Prakash Jha's Gangaajal. The Sky Is Pink The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira Wasim in the film), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. The film also sheds light on the love story of Aisha's parents (played by Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra). The film has been co-produced by Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.

