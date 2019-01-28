Uri box office collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 150-crore mark

The 'Josh' is still high at the box office for Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film continues to attract audience to the theatres, and has become the first blockbuster of 2019 to cross the Rs 150-crore mark. In the past 17 days of its release, the film has so far made Rs 157.38 crore, surpassing the two-week earnings of biggest hits of 2018 like Sanju, Padmaavat and Simmba.

According to business analyst Taran Adarsh, Uri will easily cross the magical Rs 200-crore mark this week. The movie earned Rs 71.26 crore in the first week; Rs 62.77 crore in the second week; and Rs 23.35 crore in the third week.

Uri, which has also been in news for the use of dialogues like 'How's the josh?' by the likes of PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saw mere 12.22 per cent drop in the footfall in its second week. The year 2018's biggest hits Sanju, Padmaavat and Simmba had dropped 54.24 per cent, 58.26% and 59.24%, respectively, in the second week.

Despite competition from big releases like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Thackeray, Uri saw 37 per cent drop in its collection in the third week.

After Sanju, Uri is the second biggest blockbuster of Vicky Kaushal's career, while for Yami Gautam, it's a first movie to enter the 100-crore club.

Vicky Kaushal's Uri is based on the actual facts of the Indian Army's surgical strikes carried out on 29th September 2016 at Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Uri is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri also features Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina in key roles.