Uri Box Office Collection Day 18: Vicky Kaushal's film earns Rs 163 crore in India; $5 million overseas

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is not just a blockbuster in India but has also become a global hit. Uri is close to earning $5 million in the overseas market. In the US and Canada, the film has earned $2.77 million - highest among all the other international markets. So far, the film has collected $1.07 million in UAE, $526,000 in Australia, $202,000 in UK, $171,000 in Singapore, $89,000 in New Zealand, $12,000 in Fiji and $10,000 in Poland.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a global hit... Nears $ 5 mn mark #Overseas... Till 29 Jan 2019: $ 4,861,562 [â¹ 34.63 cr]... Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 2.744 mn UAE+GCC: $ 1.070 mn Australia: $ 526k UK: $ 202k Singapore: $ 171k NZ: $ 89k South+East Africa: $ 37k Fiji: $ 12k Poland: $ 10k - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 30 January 2019

In the Indian market, the film has made a business of over Rs 163 crore in 18 days. According to boxofficeindia.com, Uri will probably cross the business of Race 3 today (January 30).

According to business analyst Taran Adarsh, Uri will easily cross the magical Rs 200-crore mark this weekend. The movie earned over Rs 71 crore in the first week; Rs 62 crore in the second week; and Rs 23.35 crore in the third week. The business of Uri: The Surgical Strike on Tuesday was almost at par with the third Monday which is a rare occurrence at the box office, wrote Taran Adarsh. The film earned Rs 3.40 crore on Monday and Rs 3.32 crore on Tuesday.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is invincible... Fantastic trending... [Third] Tue biz almost at par with [third] Mon, which is a rarity... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr, Tue 3.32 cr. Total: â¹ 164.10 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 30 January 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike refuses to slow down... The josh is intact... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr. Total: â¹ 160.78 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 29 January 2019

Uri has become the talk of the town . Recently dairy brand Amul paid a tribute to Uri by tweaking the lines of the popular dialogue 'Hows the josh' into 'Makhan Ka Josh...raid the fridge' with the caricature of Vicky Kaushal who is the lead in the movie.

#Amul Topical : URI : The Surgical Strike, popular and patriotic movie! pic.twitter.com/ggLxGdiY5A - Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) 29 January 2019

Kaushal and Uri's director Aditya Djar thanked the brand and called it an honour to be featured in their latest promotion.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the true events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes carried out on 29th September 2016 at the LOC. Uri is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his production house, RSVP Movies. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari in key roles.

