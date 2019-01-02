Zero Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film collects Rs 90 crore so far

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's Zero, which is touted to be the superstar's most expensive film to date, has failed to impress both the audience and critics. Aanand L Rai's directorial has received negative reviews and unflattering word of mouth that led to its crash at the box office.

Shah Rukh's Zero has managed to earn just Rs 80 lakh on Day 11 leading to a total collection of Rs 3.90 crore on its second week at the domestic box office, reports BoxOfficeIndia. As if things were not already bad for Shah Rukh's Zero, which was produced on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, it is also facing tough competition from Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 and Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba.

KGF, released on 21st December, has grossed over Rs 148 crore and Simmba, released on 28th December, has earned nearly Rs 115.31 crore at the domestic box office. Zero has grossed a total of nearly Rs 90 crore from its release day at the domestic box office, which is hugely unimpressive for a movie that stars some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Zero had made its maximum collection of Rs 20.71 crore on its very first Sunday.

Aanand L Rai's Zero revolves around the life of a man named Bauua Singh, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is vertically challenged and is looking for a bride. Bauua Singh, who has signed up on a matrimonial site, stumbles upon a picture of Aafia Yousafzai Bhinder who suffers from cerebral palsy and is wheelchair-bound. Aafia is played by Anushka Sharma. But then, the woman of Bauua Singh's dream, superstar Babita Kumari, played by Katrina Kaif enters his life in a twist of fate.

Zero also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sheeba Chaddha. Shah Rukh's movie also has more than a dozen cameo appearances of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Sridevi, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

