Aamir Khan meets Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan; receives backlash from netizens

Aamir Khan who is currently filming for his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha has courted controversy by meeting Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan. The pictures of the duo's meet was shared by Emine Erdogan. "I had the great pleasure of meeting Aamir Khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" she said. However, her enthusiasm to meet the actor was not shared by netizens who pointed out Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's controversial remarks about India in the past.

In the past Erdogan had made comments about the Delhi riots and called it "massacres of Muslims". Erdogan, a devout Muslim, had said, "India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus," in February during a speech in Ankara.

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie âLaal Singh Chaddhaâ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW â Emine ErdoÄan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

He had, also, earlier backed Pakistan in the Kashmir issue. During a speech before the United Nations, Erdogan had said that "eight million people are stuck" in 'Indian Kashmir'. He also called for peaceful dialogue between the countries. "In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision," he had said.

Netizens were also fast to point out that when Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India in 2018, the Khans were visibly absent from the Bollywood get-together organised for him. The event was attended by the Bachchans, Viveik Oberoi, Karan Johar, Prasoon Joshi and others.

Aamir Khan has been filming for Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' acclaimed film Forrest Gump, an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Winston Groom.

So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers? â Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 17, 2020

Aamir Khan shouldnât have met Turkey PM Erdogan & his wife, they are pakistan best friend right now, continuously taking Anti-India stand on kashmir and various issue on global forum. Our Indian superstar meeting with enemy of our nation gives a very bad message. Galat hai . â Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 16, 2020

Aamir Khan Refused to join Nationalist Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu when he was in Mumbai.



But he Went to Turkey to meet Turkish PM who supports Pakistan on Kashmir issue and also gave anti-india statements.



Won't be surprised if #AamirKhan feels unsafe again in India. pic.twitter.com/e1XihZFfTn â Ajit Doval (@AjitKDoval_FAN) August 16, 2020

Aamir Khan with the wife of Turkey's President Erdogan. Turkey is doing full Propaganda against India. This is self goal by Aamir Khan. pic.twitter.com/ghd6xB4Hbx â Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 16, 2020

