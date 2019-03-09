Ahead of IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians reunite at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding

Ahead of the commencement of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League, several Mumbai Indian players were spotted at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in Mumbai.

From India's master blaster Sachin Tendulkar to the Pandya bothers - Hardik and Krunal, Zaheer Khan to coach Mahela Jayawardene, were also seen attending the grand wedding at the Jio World Centre in Bandra, Mumbai.

Former Mumbai Indian Captain and mentor Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali, while Zaheer Khan was spotted with his wife Sagarika Ghatge at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding. Hardik reached Jio World Centre with his brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma, former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More too was present at the venue with his wife.

New Zealand pacer and former Mumbai Indian cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan, KL Rahul and Harbhajan Singh were also seen at the venue. All-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was recently recruited by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore for IPL 2019, was also present.

Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta is set to tie the knot today in the midst of eminent industrialists, global leaders, diplomats, Bollywood stars, business tycoons.

It was a much like a reunion for Mumbai Indian players ahead of the two-month long IPL season which will which start on March 23 in Chennai. The three-time champions-led by Capital Rohit Sharma will start their IPL campaign on March 24 against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians could not make their way into the playoff stages after winning just six matches out of the fourteen they played in the previous season.

The lavish wedding affair will be followed by a wedding reception on March 10 and 11. Apart from today's wedding ceremony, the 'Mangal Parv' celebration will be held at the Jio Centre on Sunday. The wedding will wrap up with 'Mangal Ashirwaad'-- the reception ceremony.

