Akali leader Manjinder Sirsa accuses Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika, Arjun Kapoor, Varun, others of drug abuse

Sharing a video originally posted by Karan Johar, Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder S Sirsa accused a bunch of Bollywood A-listers of consuming drugs. In a tweet, Sirsa said, "UDTABollywood - Fiction vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their druggist state!! I raise my voice against DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted." He also tagged all the stars in the video.

One can see Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukherjee, Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mira Rajput in the video. The video was from Johar's party that he had hosted on Saturday night.

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor@deepikapadukone@arjunk26@Varun_dvn@karanjohar@vickykaushal09pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 - Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Responding to Sirsa's tweet, Congress leader Milind Deora said that his wife, Pooja Shetty Deora, was also present at the party and is visible in the video but there was no drug abuse, as alleged by the Akali leader. "Nobody was in a 'drugged state' so stop spreading lies and defaming people you don't know!," said Deora.

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a "drugged state" so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don't know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk - Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

To this, Sirsa replied and said, "Neither I know Milind Deora; nor his family. I didn't share this video to harass anyone but to expose Bollywood stars who are themselves into drugs yet defamed our youth calling them drug addict!! I would never apologise to these drug addicts."

Neither I know @milinddeora; nor his family. I didn't share this video to harass anyone but to expose Bollywood stars who are themselves into drugs yet defamed our youth calling them drug addict!! I would never apologise to these drug addicts.@ANI@TimesNow@ZeeNewshttps://t.co/GRB4x5OICCpic.twitter.com/MIn0iPh2x0 - Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 31, 2019

Twitterati too partook in the discussion and some pointed out that this was a private party and none of them looked high while some sided with Sirsa.

The stars have not issued any comment on the same.

