Anuradha Paudwal's son, music composer Aditya Paudwal dies at 35

Famous playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son and music composer Aditya Paudwal has died at the age of 35. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past few months and reportedly died after a kidney failure at a hospital.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan confirmed the news via a Facebook post. He wrote, "Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more!! Just can't believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being!! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back! Just can't come to terms with this!! Love you brother ... miss you (sic)."





Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just canât believe this ! What an amazing musician... Posted by Shankar Mahadevan on Friday, 11 September 2020

Playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma, who is famous for her rendition of the song Dhoom Machale, also shared condolences on Aditya Paudwal's untimely death.

She posted a picture of the late music composer and wrote, "Devastating news!! I literally cannot believe it!! What an incredibly talented musician ad such a fun and humble guy. I recorded 'Pyaar Karnewale' with him a few years ago.. what a delight to work with and be around. We have lost an amazing musician and an awesome human being today. I pray for your soul to rest in peace, dear Aditya. My heartfelt condolences to Anuradha ji, their family and loved ones and strength to cope with this irreparable loss. #ripadityapaudwal #restinpeace #adityapaudwal"

Aditya Paudwal was associated with the Nawazuddin Siddique-starrer biopic 'Thackeray'. He arranged and produced the song 'Saheb Tu' in the film on the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He was also trying to work on a composition for his mother, which he confirmed in a series of interviews. He is survived by his mother Anuradha Paudwal and sister Kavita Paudwal.

Also read: DGCA seeks report over 'safety violations' on Kangana Ranaut's flight from IndiGo