Avengers: Endgame did it! Marvel movie beats Avatar to become highest-grossing film of all time

Marvel's global blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame has surpassed James Cameron's Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Marvel boss Kevin Feige made it official during a panel at the Comic-Con on Saturday. Avatar had been on top for the past nine years before Endgame toppled it.

"Thanks to you, Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all-time," Feige told during the Marvel panel at Hall H.

Avengers Endgame surpassed Avatar's $2.78 billion or Rs 19,210 crore global box office collection to accomplish this feat. This feat was achieved by the movie after its collections got a boost following a re-release of the film on June 28. The new version contains a deleted Hulk sequence, a Stan Lee tribute and a post-credits scene that jumped into the Spider-Man universe from the latest release, Far From Home.

It remains to be seen how long Avengers Endgame will defend its title as James Cameron's Avatar 2 is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021.

"The fact that people have responded to Endgame this way and they've been following these characters for so long, it's cathartic for us to see in that the storytelling has played out globally. James Cameron is an idol for us, and he's fed our passion for filmmaking from the beginning," said Anthony Russo - co-director and part of the Russo brothers - at a Comic-Con panel about the achievement.

In a statement, Disney Studios Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn said, "A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers Endgame to these historic heights."

Avengers Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chrish Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson in pivotal roles.

