Dil Bechara release: Check out trailer, cast, where to watch Sushant Singh Rajput's last film

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. While the Mukesh Chhabra-directed film was supposed to be released in theatres in May, it was postponed owing to coronavirus pandemic and due to Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14.

All subscribers as well as non-subscribers can watch Dil Bechara on Disney+Hotstar beginning July 24. "A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. Dil Bechara coming to everyone on July 24."

A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever.#DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24. pic.twitter.com/hG5VMW3WAZ - Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 25, 2020

The trailer of Dil Bechara is the highest viewed among all of Sushant Singh Rajput's movies. It has garnered a total of 79,072,216 views on YouTube so far.

Dil Bechara, which is the official remake of John Green's bestselling novel "The Fault in our Stars", also marks the acting debut of model Sanjana Sanghi and features actors like Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid, Milind Gunaji and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi portray cancer survivors Kizzy and Manny whereas Saif Ali Khan plays the character of Aftab Khan. Songs of this film are composed by AR Rahman and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

