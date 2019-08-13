Dream Girl trailer: First glimpse of Ayushmann Khurrana's film will make you laugh out loud; watch video

National award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurranna is back with his second release of the year. His upcoming film Dream Girl's trailer is out and the film is set to hit the screens on September 13, 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who played a cop in June-released Article 15, will be seen as a guy who can talk in female voice in his next film Dream Girl.

In the trailer, Ayushmann can be seen in a saree, playing the role of Sita (from epic Ramayan) in a Ramlila. Further in the trailer, he disguises as Puja (or Dream Girl) on phone calls to make a living. However, his actual name in the movie is Lokesh Bisht.

Interestingly, in the past, Govinda and Kamal Haasan have dressed up as women for Aunty No.1 and Chachi 420, respectively. However, Ayushmann Khurrna's Dream Girl appears to be based on fresh storyline.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann has reunited with veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who will be playing the role of his father. The duo was last seen in 2012 critically-acclaimed Vicky Donor. The other cast of the film includes Pyaar Ka Punchnama-fame actress Nusrat Bharucha, Sumona Chakravarti, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. The trailer has garnered 15 million views in less than 24-hour on YouTube.

The trailer has drawn immense interest among the fans who have made several memes. Here are some of the best social media reactions after Dream Girl's trailer launch:





When someone asks Vijay mallya for help



Vijay mallya :#DreamGirlpic.twitter.com/EuBK9Q4G3K â Bran Stark (Weed Wala) (@Indian_Lounda) August 12, 2019

#DreamGirlTrailer



Imran Khan : We are Suspending all the Trade Ties with India..



Pakistanis to Imran Khan : pic.twitter.com/1GTLnNL2F4 â N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) August 12, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana has recently won National Award for his 2018 super-hit film Andhadhun. His Badhaai Ho has also bagged National Award in the 'Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment' category.