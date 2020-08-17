Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat on ventilator: Riteish Deshmukh, Milap Zaveri trash death rumours

As rumours around director Nishikant Kamat's death started doing the rounds on social media, actor Riteish Deshmukh and director Milap Milan Zaveri took to Twitter to clear the air. Deshmukh tweeted, "Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive and fighting. Let's pray for him (sic)." The Drishyam director is being treated at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad's Gachibowli and is critical.





Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Letâs pray for him. â Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Satyamev Jayate director Milap Milan Zaveri had earlier posted on Twitter about Nishikant Kamat's passing away. Milap Zaveri tweeted, "Heartbreaking news that Nishikant Kamat passed away. He judged my first play ever in Jaihind College where he awarded me best actor and writer. He was going to direct "Sanak" written by @sheikhspeare and me, starring Abhishek Bachchan. Sadly that film didn't happen. Will miss him."

However, couple of minutes later, Zaveri put out another tweet stating that Nishikant Kamat is alive and in a critical condition. He wrote, "Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn't passed away yet. Yes he is very critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive."

Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasnât passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive ð https://t.co/h6D8fLA6N8 â Milap (@zmilap) August 17, 2020

Kamat suffered from liver cirrhosis in the past and that has relapsed, according to an India Today report. He was immediately admitted to the hospital when his condition deteriorated. Nishikant Kamat is known for films like the Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari and John Abraham-starrer Force among many more.

