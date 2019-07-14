England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final: Here's what new world champion will win

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: History will be created at Lord's on July 14, Sunday, as England faces New Zealand in the final match. The final match of the cricket World Cup will name a new champion, who will be awarded with $4 million, which according to the ICC, is the highest prize money to date along with the trophy.

From the total prize money, which is worth $10 million, $2 million will be given to runners-up and the losing semi-finalists will receive $800,000 each at the end of the tournament. The winning teams in the each league stage match will receive $40,000.

When it comes to the teams, the prize money will be split on a pro-rata basis among England's squad, according to reports. The team will also get a bonus on top of their deals as well. England's coach Trevor Bayliss will receive a separate payment, which was negotiated when he was appointed four years ago.

However, the prize money is not the only motivation for both the teams. New Zealand and England, neither of which have won any World Cup so far will be looking to clinch their first trophy. This could also be England's once-in-a-lifetime chance, as the next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India, where conditions will be against the current finalist.

Here are some additional facts about the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final:

England has won seven out of last nine men's ODIs against New Zealand so far.

England hasn't beaten New Zealand in the ICC World Cup since 1983.

England will be playing their first ICC World Cup final since 1992.

Both England and New Zealand have met twice before in men's ODIs at Lord's Cricket Stadium. New Zealand has won both previous encounters in 2008 and 2013.

New Zealand had won three out of three men's ODIs at Lord's before suffering a loss to Australia earlier in ICC World Cup 2019.

The team winning the toss has lost four of the last five ICC World Cup finals. The only exception is Australia's win over Sri Lanka in 2007.

Of the total 86 ODI matches played between both teams, New Zealand had won 43 matches, England won 41 and 2 matches ended in a tie.

At World Cups, both teams have played 9 matches, in which New Zealand won 5, while England won 4 matches.

