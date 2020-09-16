Business Today
KBC Season 12: Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures with contestant on Hot Seat

Shootings for several TV shows and films restarted after the central Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in late August

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | September 16, 2020 | Updated 13:32 IST
KBC, like the other reality shows, is being shot without a live audience due to coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a comeback on Sony TV with the new season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor shared some pictures with a contestant from the set on his Twitter account.

