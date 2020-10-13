KBC Season 12: Rajasthan's Komal Tukadiya could not answer this Rs 25 lakh question

Kaun Banega Crorepati's Monday episode began with the roll-over contestant Komal Tukadiya. A video was shown wherein Komal was stating that she was engaged at the young age of 13. She was to be married at the age of 18 but that did not materialise and today she campaigns against child marriage.





Why are girls pushed into marriage at an early age? Our contestant KOMAL TUKADIYA is a fighter and wants to fight for the rights of women. Watch her on the hotseat tonight at 9 pm in #KBC12 only on Sony.@SrBachchan@SPNStudioNEXTpic.twitter.com/EtTuR5Na6Z â sonytv (@SonyTV) October 12, 2020

In this video, Komal also states that girls are not able to join the new family immediately and responsibilities make it all the more difficult. Tukadiya is a 20 year old student from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. She won the Fastest Finger First round by locking the correct response within 7 seconds. However, she did not know the answer to the question that would have fetched her Rs 25 lakh. So, she decided to quit the game. However, she took home a whopping Rs 12,50,000.

The question for Rs 25 lakh was: During the Kargil War of 1999, what was the code name of the operation run by the Indian Navy? The options were Operation Talwar, Operation Katar, Operation Kirpan and Operation Dhal. When asked to guess the correct response before leaving, Komal said Operation Kirpan. The correct answer for this question is Operation Talwar.

After Komal's quitting, Kumar Krishna Mohan, who is a multimedia artist from Siwan answered the Fastest Finger First in less than 4 seconds. However, he could not answer the third question despite a lifeline and had to leave the show.