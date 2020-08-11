Business Today
'Mask of Zorro' actor Antonio Banderas tests COVID-19 positive; celebrates 60th birthday in quarantine

The Spanish actor announced his positive test in a post Monday on Instagram

twitter-logoPTI | August 11, 2020 | Updated 10:37 IST
Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for Covid-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine. The Spanish actor announced his positive test in a post Monday on Instagram. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and "making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm."


Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer pÃºblico que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaÃ±os siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustarÃ­a aÃ±adir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco mÃ¡s cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones mÃ©dicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas estÃ¡ afectando alrededor del planeta. AprovecharÃ© este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis reciÃ©n estrenados 60 aÃ±os a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusiÃ³n. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.

"I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from," wrote Banderas.

A spokeperson for Banderas didn't immediate respond to messages Monday.

Earlier this year, Banderas was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Pedro Almodovar's 'Pain & Glory.'

