Oscar Awards 2021: Nomadland is Best Picture, check full list of winners here

The 93rd Academy Awards were organised virtually on April 25. The ceremony was broadcasted from The Dolby Theatre and Union Station, both of which are located in Los Angeles. Chloe Zhao's Nomadland secured big wins at Oscars 2021 with awards for best picture, actress in a leading role and direction. David Fincher's Mank took home the awards for cinematography and production design.

Oscar winners 2021 list

Actor in a leading role

Winner-- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Nominees

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Actress in a leading role

Winner-- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Nominees

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Actor in a supporting role

Winner-- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Nominees

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Leslie Odom Junior (One Night in Miami...)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Actress in a supporting role

Winner-- Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Nominees

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbily Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Animated Feature Film

Winner-- Pete Docter and Dana Murray (Soul)

Nominees

Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae (Onward)

Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou (Over the Moon)

Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley (A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon)

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stephan Roelants (Wolfwalkers)

Cinematography

Winner-- Erik Messerschmidt (Mank)

Nominees

Sean Bobbitt (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Darius Wolski (News of the World)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

Phedon Papamichael (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Costume Design

Winner-- Ann Roth (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Nominees

Alexandra Byrne (Emma)

Trish Summerville (Mank)

Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Massimo Cantini Parrini (Pinocchio)

Directing

Winner-- Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Nominees

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Documentary (Feature)

Winner-- Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster (My Octopus Teacher)

Nominees

Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana (Collective)

Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder (Crip Camp)

Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibanez (The Mole Agent)

Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn (Time)

Documentary (Short Subject)

Winner-- Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard (Colette)

Nominees

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers (A Concerto is a Conversation)

Anders Hammer (Do Not Split)

Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman (Hunger Ward)

Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan (A Love Song for Latasha)

Film Editing

Winner-- Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound of Metal)

Nominees

Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Fredreric Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)

Alan Baumgarten (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

International Feature Film

Winner-- Another Round (Denmark)

Nominees

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold his Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner-- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Nominees

Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze (Emma)

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney (Hillbily Elegy)

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff (Mank)

Music (Original Score)

Winner-- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)

Nominees

Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)

Trent Raznor and Atticus Ross (Mank)

Emile Mosseri (Minari)

James Newton Howard (News of the World)

Music (Original Song)

Winner-- Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Nominees

Hear my Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Io Si (The Life Ahead)

Speak Now (One Night in Miami...)

Best Picture

Winner-Nomadland

Nominees

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

Winner-Mank

Nominees

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Short Film (Animated)

Winner-- Will McCormack and Micheal Govier (If Anything Happens I Love You)

Nominees

Madeline Sharafian and Micheal Capbarat (Burrow)

Adrien Merigeau and Amaury Ovise (Genius Loci)

Erick Oh (Opera)

Gisli Darri Halldorsson and Arnar Gunnarsson (Yes People)

Short Film (Live Action)

Winner-- Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers)

Nominees

Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski (Feeling Through)

Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan (The Letter Room)

Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi (The Present)

Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman (White Eye)

Sound

Winner-- Sound of Metal

Nominees

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Visual Effects

Winner-Tenet

Nominees

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner-- The Father

Nominees

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner-- Promising Young Woman

Nominees

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Also read: Sonu Sood tests COVID-19 positive days after getting vaccinated

Also read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer released; Salman Khan steals the show