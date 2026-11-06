A family of four could pay ₹12,680 for Ramayana in Mumbai

Reported prices for Ramayana ran from ₹200 at a single screen in Doddaballapura, near Bengaluru, to ₹3,170 for an IMAX 3D recliner at PVR Icon in Mumbai. That makes the top ticket about 16 times the lowest. These were pre-release listings from late October. Prices change with seat, date and demand, and some exclude GST and fees.
PVR Icon's IMAX 3D recliner listed at ₹3,170 on 5-7 November and ₹2,770 on 8 November, Bollywood Hungama reported. At Eros Inox in Churchgate, an early IMAX 3D show ran ₹530-680. INOX Insignia in Worli went up to ₹2,370. So a Mumbai viewer choosing time and hall could pay under a quarter of the top price.
At PVR ECX in Chanakyapuri, a morning 3D show was listed at about ₹339-407 plus GST, and a late show at ₹475-559. Delhi's IMAX morning show ranged from ₹730 to ₹990, with evening recliners up to ₹2,400. In Noida, 4DX at PVR Superplex ran ₹650-820. Inox and Cinepolis recliners were reported at about ₹2,150-2,200.
Bengaluru's Hindi IMAX shows were reported at ₹1,250-1,590, higher than the morning IMAX rate in Delhi. Kochi's IMAX was ₹750-950. Hyderabad had no IMAX shows listed for opening day, and 3D ran ₹330-500. These differences reflect local demand and cinema pricing, so a city's ticket price can't be compared on format alone.
Flickonclick's advance data put 2D near ₹375, 3D near ₹472, 4DX near ₹807 and IMAX 3D near ₹1,129. Its overall average was about ₹536 as of 27 October. By release day, The Hollywood Reporter India cited a ₹357 average on Sacnilk data. The lower number suggests cheaper shows made up much of the final count, though the two aren't directly comparable.
Four people pay about ₹800 at the ₹200 single-screen rate. At the top of the Delhi morning 3D range, it's about ₹1,627 before GST. At PVR Icon's ₹3,170 recliner, the bill reaches ₹12,680. This doesn't include food, parking or booking fees. The film runs 3 hours 15 minutes, so that's about ₹975 per person per hour at the top rate.
Check three things: format, showtime and seat type. Morning shows and 3D screens were cheaper than evening recliners in the listings reported. Mumbai's PVR Icon also listed a lower price on 8 November than on the first three days. Booking apps change rates through dynamic pricing, so use the final amount at checkout, including fees.