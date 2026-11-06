A family of four could pay ₹12,680 for Ramayana in Mumbai

Four people pay about ₹800 at the ₹200 single-screen rate. At the top of the Delhi morning 3D range, it's about ₹1,627 before GST. At PVR Icon's ₹3,170 recliner, the bill reaches ₹12,680. This doesn't include food, parking or booking fees. The film runs 3 hours 15 minutes, so that's about ₹975 per person per hour at the top rate.