Can Ramayana beat Animal's ₹63.8 crore? What the advance numbers say

Ramayana: Part 1 released on 5 November with ₹50.08 crore in Day 1 advance gross, according to Sacnilk figures cited by The Hollywood Reporter India. Without block seats, that's ₹42.96 crore. Tickets stood at 14.05 lakh across 26,615 shows, at an average of ₹357. These are pre-sale numbers, not the final opening-day collection.
The Hindi version brought in ₹37.52 crore, about 75% of the gross. Kannada added ₹5.40 crore and Telugu ₹4.65 crore. Tamil was much smaller at ₹1.75 crore. NCR led cities with ₹5.55 crore, ahead of Mumbai at ₹4.42 crore and Bengaluru at ₹2.88 crore. Kannada's strength fits Yash's home market.
The Hollywood Reporter India cites early industry estimates of ₹70-75 crore net across languages, possibly ₹80 crore with strong word of mouth. Worldwide, it projects over ₹150 crore. At ₹70 crore, Ramayana would pass Ranbir Kapoor's biggest listed opening, Animal's ₹63.8 crore on Koimoi's list, by about 10%. These remain estimates until final numbers arrive.
Koimoi lists Dhurandhar 2 as 2026's top Bollywood Day 1 advance at ₹53 crore. Ramayana's ₹50.08 crore on Sacnilk comes close, but that's a separate tracker and includes block seats. Koimoi had it at ₹35.29 crore a day earlier. So don't call it a record or a miss until both are measured on one basis.
The reported ₹4,000 crore covers both films and promotion, according to Business Today. Part 1's cost isn't published. Trade expert Ramesh Bala's 2.5x rule on a ₹2,000 crore figure gives an indicative ₹5,000 crore worldwide target. A ₹150 crore opening would be just 3% of that. It would take 33 such days to get there, and no film holds its opening pace.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, 2026's biggest Hindi hit, grossed about ₹1,852 crore worldwide. That's 37% of the ₹5,000 crore marker. Gross also overstates what producers keep, because taxes and cinema shares come off first. So digital rights and overseas markets would matter, though the reported OTT offer remains unverified.
Friday's numbers will show if the audience holds. Advance sales for 6 November stood at ₹22.26 crore gross as of 7 am on release day, Sacnilk shows. Diwali falls on 8 November, so the first weekend has a built-in lift. The Monday figure will tell more. Dates for China, Japan and some other Asian markets hadn't been set at last report.