Salman Khan likely to quit Bigg Boss; Farah Khan may be the new host

Salman Khan is planning to quit popular reality TV show "Bigg Boss", as per recent reports. He is rumoured to be replaced by Farah Khan, who has movies like Main Hoon Na, Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om to her name.

As per reports, one of the reasons behind Salman Khan's decision to quit the show is the behaviour of Bigg Boss' contestants inside the house.

"It is true Salman Khan is quitting and Farah khan to take over 'Bigg Boss. He was disappointed by contestants behaviour. He has announced in the show also. The last day of (his) shoot is not fixed yet. She (Farah) is expected to (take over) in January," sources close to the development told news agency PTI.

Speculations were rife about Salman Khan's health as well. According to the report, the 53-year-old superstar's family was concerned about his health due to his round-the-clock work schedule. The wanted him to take it slow, as per the report.

His father, Salim Khan, however, denied such reports. "His health is fine, it's all untrue. We have not asked him to slow down or quit the show. Of course, he works round-the-clock but that's about it. Neither a suggestion has come from us nor his health is a factor for worry," Salim Khan told the news agency.

Salman Khan has been associated with "Bigg Boss" since 2011 when he hosted the show's fourth season. The show airs on Colors TV. Siddharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Reshami Desai, Koena Mitra, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Abu Malik and Paras Chhabra are a few of the contestants in the current season of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss is currently in its 13th season.

(With PTI inputs)

