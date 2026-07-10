61.8 million views later, Voicemails for Isabelle is Netflix's most-watched rom-com of 2026

Netflix's romantic drama Voicemails for Isabelle has emerged as one of the streaming platform's biggest success stories of the year, earning widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

The film's emotional storytelling, heartfelt performances, and refreshing take on the romantic comedy genre have helped it stand out among Netflix's recent original releases.

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Directed and written by Leah McKendrick, the film stars Zoey Deutch as Jill, a young woman struggling to cope with the death of her younger sister, Isabelle. To deal with her grief, Jill continues leaving voicemail messages on her late sister's old phone number, unaware that it has been reassigned to Wes, a Texas-based real estate agent played by Nick Robinson.

It has become one of Netflix's most-watched 2026 movies after earning 61.8 million views during this time. That's enough to beat Office Romance and People We Meet On Vacation to be the year's biggest Netflix rom-com, and it makes Voicemails for Isabelle an all-time great performer for the streamer, according to ScreenRant.

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Voicemails for Isabelle has become a breakout success because it blends romance, grief, family bonds and healing into a moving story that resonates with viewers. Rather than relying solely on romantic tropes, the film explores the lasting impact of sibling relationships and the different ways people process loss.

A major reason behind the film's popularity is Zoey Deutch's performance, which has received widespread acclaim. Critics have praised her portrayal of Jill for balancing vulnerability, warmth and emotional resilience. Nick Robinson's understated performance as Wes has also been highlighted for bringing sincerity and charm to an unconventional love story.

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The movie has also struck a chord with audiences on social media, where many viewers have described it as an emotional experience that left them in tears. Several reviews have called it one of Netflix's strongest romantic releases in recent years, applauding its ability to combine humour with heartfelt drama without becoming overly sentimental.

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Zoey Deutch herself has spoken about her long journey with the project. In a recent interview with People, the actress revealed that she had wanted to be part of the film since first reading the script years ago and immediately told her agent she wanted the role. She described the story as deeply personal and emotionally rewarding, particularly because of its focus on sisterhood alongside romance.