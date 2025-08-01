Business Today
71st National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey share Best Actor award; 'The Kerala Story' wins Best Director. Full winners list here

This prestigious ceremony highlighted the remarkable contributions of films, actors, and technicians across the nation.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025 7:24 PM IST
71st National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey share Best Actor award; 'The Kerala Story' wins Best Director. Full winners list hereVikrant Massey, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji
SUMMARY
  • The awards ceremony showcased diverse Indian cinema genres and talents
  • Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey jointly won best actor awards
  • 12th Fail recognised as best film for its impactful storytelling

The 71st National Film Awards for 2023 were unveiled on Friday evening, celebrating the diverse and rich landscape of Indian cinema. This prestigious ceremony highlighted the remarkable contributions of films, actors, and technicians across the nation. Recognised for their outstanding performances, Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their roles in 'Jawan' and '12th Fail', respectively.

Among the feature films, '12th Fail' emerged as the Best Film, showcasing its profound impact on audiences and critics alike. The Best Debut Film honour went to 'Aatmapamphlet', highlighting the fresh voices entering the industry.

National Awards 2025 winners list 

FEATURE FILMS

  • Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)
  • Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope
  • Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga
  • Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
  • Best Tamil Film: Parking
  • Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
  • Best Odia Film: Pushkara
  • Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai
  • Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku
  • Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu
  • Best Hindi Film: Kathal
  • Best Gujarati Film: Vash
  • Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
  • Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982
  • Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)
  • Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)
  • Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)
  • Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
  • Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)
  • Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)
  • Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)
  • Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)
  • Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)
  • Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)
  • Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)
  • Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)
  • Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)
  • Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)
  • Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)
  • Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
  • Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
  • Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan
  • Best Children’s Film: Naal 2
  • Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur
  • Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
  • Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet
  • Best Film: 12th Fail

NON-FEATURE FILMS

  • Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages
  • Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know
  • Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)
  • Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)
  • Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)
  • Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)
  • Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)
  • Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)
  • Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger
  • Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic
  • Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human
  • Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu
  • Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao
  • Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw
  • Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man

Published on: Aug 1, 2025 7:24 PM IST
