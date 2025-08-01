71st National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey share Best Actor award; 'The Kerala Story' wins Best Director. Full winners list here

The 71st National Film Awards for 2023 were unveiled on Friday evening, celebrating the diverse and rich landscape of Indian cinema. This prestigious ceremony highlighted the remarkable contributions of films, actors, and technicians across the nation. Recognised for their outstanding performances, Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their roles in 'Jawan' and '12th Fail', respectively.

Among the feature films, '12th Fail' emerged as the Best Film, showcasing its profound impact on audiences and critics alike. The Best Debut Film honour went to 'Aatmapamphlet', highlighting the fresh voices entering the industry.

National Awards 2025 winners list

FEATURE FILMS

Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)

MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording) Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope

Pai Tang…Step of Hope Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Rimdottianga Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari Best Tamil Film: Parking

Parking Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Godday Godday Chaa Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Pushkara Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Shyamchi Aai Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Ullozhukku Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Kandeelu Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Kathal Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Vash Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Deep Fridge Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Rongatapu 1982 Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan) Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)

Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)

Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam) Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal) Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur) Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur) Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Mohandas (2018) Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam) Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal) Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking) Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai) Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story) Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)

Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby) Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2) Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking) Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story) Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

HanuMan Best Children’s Film: Naal 2

Naal 2 Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet

Aatmapamphlet Best Film: 12th Fail

NON-FEATURE FILMS

