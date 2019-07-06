83 first look! Ranveer Singh shares first look as 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev on his 34th birthday

83 first look: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared the first look of his upcoming film '83' on his 34th birthday on Saturday. The film is based on the Cricket World Cup 1983, in which India had stunned the world with its first ever cricket world cup win. Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama film will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. In the film, Ranveer Singh is portraying former team India captain Kapil Dev, who led the India cricket team to an emphatic world cup victory.

In the first poster of 83, Ranveer Singh resembles Kapil Dev rather intricately, with a bushy moustache and similar hairdo. Ranveer, who's wearing white India team jersey, bears an intense look on his face, and can be seen flipping a leather ball. "On my special day, here's presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV," the Bollywood actor said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the picture immediately went viral on social media. Responding to Ranveer's first look in 83, his fans and friends appreciated the actor's new look and hoped the film would be a blockbuster. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "wow wow wow" while cricketer Shikhar Dhawan commented, "Looking exact like pajhi. Happy Birthday bro.Have a great one." Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, "No way!! Dayum! Happiest birthday @ranveersingh !! Greatest innings to you!!" On the other hand, Dhadak director Shashank Khaitaan wrote, "Oh WOW!!! This is so good ... exactly like the legend Kapil Dev... Happy Birthday Bro... keep on inspiring... cause thats what you doing with every character you breathing..."

@RanveerOfficial, @kabirkhankk & team are all set to recreate the historic win that changed Indian Cricket forever. We can't wait to relive it! Watch the full episode of #breakfastwithchampions: https://t.co/AbuPXi51ND@gauravkapur @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/3eI91mzeTu - Oaktree Sports (@OaktreeSport) 4 July 2019

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Madhu Mantena, the film also features Bollywood actress and Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone, who will portray the role of Romi Bhatia (wife of Kapil Dev) on the screen. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone is also one of the producers of the film. 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in significant roles.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Kabir Khan's '83 set to go on floors in June in Glasgow

Also read: Madhu Mantena to make film if India wins 2019 Cricket World Cup