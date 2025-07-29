₹100 per view? Aamir Khan's latest film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to be available on YouTube from Aug 1

Actor-producer Aamir Khan's latest film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will now also be available on YouTube through a pay-per-view model beginning August 1. This move underscores the growing importance of digital platforms in film distribution.

Khan had previously dismissed rumours of an online release prior to the film's launch, but has now confirmed that the RS Prasanna-directed movie will stream on his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies: Janta Ka Theatre. Priced at ₹100 per view, the initiative aims to expand the film's reach beyond traditional cinema halls.

Khan stated that although films will premiere in theatres, digital distribution will follow, offering filmmakers new opportunities to optimise creative and financial strategies.

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Aamir Khan talked at length about his decision not to release the film on OTT platforms.

He said: " I have nothing against OTTs, but the window for release is too short. Be it four or eight weeks, it cannibalises your theatrical business. Our habits have transformed. Now, we are used to a lot of things from home. One of them is movies. I have no problem with that, but it is not economical for filmmakers."

He added that selling the film's rights to an OTT platform "would have brought in the money, but that is short-term thinking." Khan explained that in the long run, this would have damaged the film industry, which is already navigating tough waters, and that he has done this in a bid to reverse the habit of people.

" Obviously, it will not be 100% successful since everyone will not come to the theatres but a lot more will come when they find out it cannot be watched on an OTT."

The film, released on June 20 this year, performed steadily during its lifetime run at the box office. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' garnered ₹167 crore in India and a total worldwide collection of ₹267 crore, indicating a successful run for the sports comedy-drama.

The film stars Aamir Khan along with Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles, and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The YouTube debut represents a significant shift in the distribution strategy for Bollywood films.