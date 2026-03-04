Actor Amol Parashar turns investor with stake in Nisaki Gin

.Actor Amol Parashar has invested in premium spirits brand Nisaki Gin, coming on board as a strategic investor.

The investment marks a shift from traditional celebrity endorsements, with Parashar opting to take an equity stake in the brand instead of simply lending his name to a campaign.

Known for projects such as Tripling and Sardar Udham, the actor has built a steady following among younger audiences across streaming platforms and theatre.

A graduate of IIT Delhi, Parashar said he sees long-term potential in India’s evolving premium spirits market.

Nisaki Gin is positioned in the premium segment and is known for its colour-changing feature.

The spirit shifts hues when mixed with tonic or citrus, a visual element that the brand says differentiates it in a competitive category.

Speaking about the investment, Amol Parashar said, “Transformation has always been central to my journey as an actor. What drew me to Nisaki was the way it captures that spirit through its evolving hues and layered character. I believe India’s premium spirits space is at an interesting inflection point, and I see this as a long-term journey rooted in culture, quality and conviction.”

India’s premium gin category has seen growing interest in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences and the emergence of homegrown brands.

Sanchit Agarwal, Founder of Nisaki Gin, said, “Amol represents versatility and a strong connect with young audiences, which aligns well with how Nisaki is building its brand. His involvement brings not just capital, but a perspective that is valuable as we look to grow the brand across key markets.”

Bollywood celebrities with alcohol ventures

Parashar joins a growing list of film personalities who have moved beyond endorsements to launch or invest in alcohol brands.

Actor Ranveer Singh recently launched premium vodka brand RANGEELA, entering the spirits business as an entrepreneur.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son Aryan Khan, is associated with luxury spirits label D'Yavol, which has introduced premium vodka and whisky offerings.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has backed Scotch whisky brand The Glenwalk, marking his entry into the premium whisky segment.

Actor Rana Daggubati co-founded premium tequila brand Loca Loka, expanding his entrepreneurial portfolio into the global spirits space.

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa is the founder of Yuksom Breweries, one of India’s long-standing domestic beer companies.

More recently, actor Ajay Devgn launched premium single-malt whisky brand The GlenJourneys.