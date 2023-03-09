Actor-director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; condolences pour in

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik, known for his roles like Calendar in Mr India, passed away at 66 in the early hours of Thursday. Kaushik is survived by his wife and daughter. The news was confirmed by his friend and National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher in a tweet.

Kher shared a black-and-white picture of himself and Kaushik and tweeted, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti! (sic)”

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Kher was not the only one to extend his condolences to the departed soul and the bereaved family. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to give her last respects to the veteran actor-director.

Ranaut wrote, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man. I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti (sic).” Ranaut and Kaushik feature as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and independence activist Jagjivan Ram in the film which will be released in October this year.

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana. Kaushik was a theatre artist before finding his footing in Bollywood. He was known for his performances in films like Mr India (1987), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Udta Punjab (2016), and Soorma (2018).

He was also seen in Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. The maverick actor also won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Ram Lakhan in 1990 and for Saajan Chale Sasural in 1997.

Kaushik is also known for directing films like Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja (1993), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), Tere Naam (2003), Dhol (2007), and Kaagaz (2021).

