Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
entertainment
Actor-director Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, passes away at 70

Actor-director Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, passes away at 70

Born in 1956 in Zurich, Switzerland, Suneil Anand entered the world while his parents were travelling to attend the prestigious Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 8:13 PM IST
Actor-director Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, passes away at 70Suneil Anand made his acting debut with Anand Aur Anand in 1984.

Actor Suneil Anand, the only son of legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand and actor Kalpana Kartik, has died at the age of 70 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in London on July 26. His family confirmed the news through an official statement shared by his niece, Gina Narang, while requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Advertisement

According to media reports, Suneil Anand suffered a heart attack in London. Members of the Anand family confirmed his demise through a statement released by Gina Narang.

"With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," the statement read.

Born in 1956 in Zurich, Switzerland, Suneil Anand entered the world while his parents were travelling to attend the prestigious Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Growing up in one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated families, films were a natural part of his life from an early age.

He later moved to the United States for higher education and earned a degree in Business Administration from American University in Washington, DC. Despite pursuing academics abroad, he eventually chose to follow his family's legacy in cinema.

Advertisement

The Anand family has played a defining role in Hindi cinema for decades. Apart from his father Dev Anand, Suneil was closely related to acclaimed filmmakers Chetan Anand and Vijay Anand, while filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is among his well-known cousins.

Suneil Anand made his acting debut with Anand Aur Anand in 1984, a film directed by his father that introduced him as the next generation of the Anand family. He later appeared in films including Car Thief (1986), Main Tere Liye (1988) and Master (2001).

Although he did not achieve the same commercial success as his father, Suneil remained associated with filmmaking. In addition to acting, he stepped behind the camera and directed the martial arts film Master, which was released in 2001.

Advertisement

Beyond cinema, Suneil also pursued other interests. He reportedly trained in Wing Tsun martial arts in Hong Kong and, in his later years, turned his focus towards international filmmaking. Reports had indicated that he was developing a Hollywood project titled Vagator Mixer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 8:13 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more