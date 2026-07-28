Actor-director Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, passes away at 70

"With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," the statement read.

Born in 1956 in Zurich, Switzerland, Suneil Anand entered the world while his parents were travelling to attend the prestigious Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Growing up in one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated families, films were a natural part of his life from an early age.

He later moved to the United States for higher education and earned a degree in Business Administration from American University in Washington, DC. Despite pursuing academics abroad, he eventually chose to follow his family's legacy in cinema.

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The Anand family has played a defining role in Hindi cinema for decades. Apart from his father Dev Anand, Suneil was closely related to acclaimed filmmakers Chetan Anand and Vijay Anand, while filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is among his well-known cousins.

Suneil Anand made his acting debut with Anand Aur Anand in 1984, a film directed by his father that introduced him as the next generation of the Anand family. He later appeared in films including Car Thief (1986), Main Tere Liye (1988) and Master (2001).

Although he did not achieve the same commercial success as his father, Suneil remained associated with filmmaking. In addition to acting, he stepped behind the camera and directed the martial arts film Master, which was released in 2001.

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Beyond cinema, Suneil also pursued other interests. He reportedly trained in Wing Tsun martial arts in Hong Kong and, in his later years, turned his focus towards international filmmaking. Reports had indicated that he was developing a Hollywood project titled Vagator Mixer.