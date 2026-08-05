'Adipurush was a failed attempt': Manoj Muntashir says don't compare Ranbir Kapoor-led 'Ramayana' with the 2023 film

Writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir has urged audiences to avoid drawing direct comparisons between Om Raut’s Adipurush and Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana, even as the new film’s trailer continues to generate buzz. Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, Muntashir said he was hopeful that the new adaptation would succeed and praised Yash’s portrayal of Ravana.

“Yash is a very good actor, and there is no doubt in this. My best wishes will be with every film that brings our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for Ramayana,” he said.

While addressing the comparisons, Manoj Muntashir added, “It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet the expectations.

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READ ALSO: 'Ramayana' trailer Twitter review: 'Yash is going to get loudest cheers,' say users on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

‘A failed attempt’

Muntashir admitted the film fell short despite the efforts of those involved. “People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt,” he said.

However, he stood by one aspect of the film, noting that its music had connected with audiences. “I am very proud that Adipurush's music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of 'Ramayana' matches the music of 'Adipurush' and goes beyond that.”

Adipurush’s troubled run

Starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Adipurush was mounted on a reported budget of ₹550 crore. The film opened strong but quickly lost momentum after facing heavy criticism over its dialogues, visual treatment and character depictions. Negative word of mouth eventually hurt its theatrical run, leaving it more than ₹200 crore short of breaking even.

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The film’s biggest problems were its boorish dialogues, weak VFX and inappropriate portrayal of the characters, which drew sharp criticism from audiences and reviewers alike. Many viewers felt the language sounded too modern and irreverent for a mythological epic, while the visual effects and overall presentation failed to match the scale of its ambition.

READ ALSO: 'Ashamed of it...': Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush his biggest mistake, seeks country's forgiveness

What the Ramayana trailer shows

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer recently introduced Yash as Ravana, shown emerging from the shadows and asserting his dominance. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. The trailer also features Arun Govil as King Dasharatha and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Music for Ramayana has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, while Part 2 is scheduled for Diwali 2027.