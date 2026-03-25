Aditya Dhar net worth: From ‘stolen scripts’ to ₹2000 crore success with just two films; all about the Dhurandhar director

Aditya Dhar’s latest sequel to Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has once again brought him into focus, not just for its box office run, but for the trajectory that got him here. Despite limited releases, the filmmaker's work has generated significant revenue while also drawing attention to his earnings and career choices.

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According to a report by The Financial Express, Aditya Dhar and actor Yami Gautam have a combined net worth of over USD 12 million, translating to more than ₹100 crore. The report also states that Dhar charges between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore per film, figures that have resurfaced amid the success of Dhurandhar.

A slow start before recognition

Dhar’s early years were shaped in Delhi, where he studied at Guru Harkrishnan Public School before graduating from Hindu College. His interest in theatre began during college, where he worked with performance groups and explored storytelling.

He moved to Mumbai in 2006, taking on varied roles in the industry, assisting on sets, writing lyrics, and contributing to scripts. His early credits include work on films like Kabul Express, Haal-e-Dil, Daddy Cool, and dialogue writing for Aakrosh and Tezz.

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Delayed debut and early setbacks

Despite years of groundwork, Dhar’s transition to directing took time. His first film, Boond in 2009, did not change his standing in the industry. His breakthrough came much later with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019.

Reflecting on his early struggles, in an interview with Screenwriters Association, Dhar said, “I was severely dyslexic, I couldn’t read. I was academically weak, but was very interested in dramatics.”

He also spoke about how his debut kept getting delayed. “I was supposed to mark my debut in 2013 first and attempted again in 2016, but it could be possible only in 2019.”

Setbacks that shaped the journey

Dhar has previously described repeated professional setbacks, including losing out on projects and ideas. “I have been betrayed a lot of times. People have stolen my scripts and ended up making Rs 100 crore films from the same scripts. I gave up so many times when I met Robin Bhatt and Priyadarshan who motivated me and saw something in me. My older brother too supported me.”

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He also pointed to the uncertainty around projects. “A lot of times my films were shelved just 15 days before the shoot day,” he said.

Uri and a turning point

The shift came with Uri, which Dhar describes as a turning point that emerged from an unexpected change in plans. “I was making a film called Raat Baki in 2016. It starred Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan in the lead roles with Dharma producing the film. In the same year, the news of URI attack came and people started to throw stones at Dharma office which forced Karan Johar to declare that he won’t work with Pakistani actors.”

That led him to pivot. “Then the news of the surgical strike surfaced, which inspired me to make a new film. Did a lot of research, interviewed a lot of people, all my savings went into this. It took me 6 months to do the research when I heard someone else is doing the film. I locked myself in my room and wrote the screenplay in 12 days.”

The film went on to earn ₹358 crore worldwide and marked a clear shift in his career.

Scaling up with production and Dhurandhar

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After Uri, Dhar expanded into production through B62 Studios, which he co-founded with his brother Lokesh Dhar. The banner backed films like Article 370 and Baramulla. While Article 370 performed well at the box office, Dhurandhar has delivered a much larger commercial outcome.

The film has crossed ₹800 crore globally and continues to perform strongly. Across just two directorial projects, Dhar’s films have generated over ₹1,200 crore worldwide.

Personal life and assets

Dhar married Yami Gautam in June 2021, and the couple welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024. They own properties in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh, and have a collection of luxury vehicles including BMW and Audi models.