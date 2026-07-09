Ajay Devgn got ₹40 cr for 'Dhamaal 4'? Here's what Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and others reportedly charged

As Dhamaal 4 gears up for its theatrical release, the film's reported cast remuneration has become a talking point, with Ajay Devgn said to be the highest-paid actor in the ensemble comedy.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 reunites franchise favourites Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, alongside Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand and Upendra Limaye. The comedy adventure is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10.

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Ajay Devgn has reportedly emerged as the highest-paid actor in Dhamaal 4, taking home a fee of ₹40 crore for the upcoming comedy entertainer. According to media reports, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Ravi Kishan have each reportedly been paid ₹10 crore for their roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand and Upendra Limaye are said to have received ₹2 crore each, while actress Sanjeeda Shaikh reportedly earned ₹1.5 crore. While the figures have not been officially confirmed by the makers, they have sparked discussion online as fans eagerly await the film's release.

Earlier reports had suggested that Ajay Devgn agreed to lower his usual payment to help keep the film's budget in check. Producer Bhushan Kumar had previously praised the actor for being "producer-friendly," saying he prioritised the project over financial considerations as production costs increased. Despite the reported pay cut, Devgn remains the highest-paid cast member of the film.

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Mounted on a reported budget of around ₹200 crore, Dhamaal 4 is said to be the most expensive instalment in the popular comedy franchise. The film's high production cost has been attributed to its star-studded cast, large-scale adventure sequences and treasure-hunt storyline.

The movie recently received a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any scene cuts, although a few dialogue and gesture modifications were reportedly suggested ahead of its theatrical release.