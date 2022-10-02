Ajay Devgn-starrer sports biopic Maidaan to release in February 2023; details here

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming sports biopic Maidaan will arrive after much anticipation on February 17, 2023. The film is based on the life and times of Syed Abdul Rahim, a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 to his death in 1963.

Besides Hindi, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The actor confirmed the development on Twitter and wrote, “Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February 2023.”

The Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directorial has been produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Amit Ravindernath Sharma is known for his 2018 film Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Theatrical release of the film has been postponed multiple times due to COVID-19 pandemic. Maidaan was previously slated for release in June this year.

While the film’s music has been given by AR Rahman, its screenplay and dialogues are by Saiwyn Qaudras and Ritesh Shah respectively. Besides Devgn, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Aryan Bhowmik, Diego Torres Kuri, Rohit Mondal and Rishabh Joshi in significant roles.

Priyamani was roped in after makers decided to replace Keerthy Suresh to ensure the authenticity. According to a statement from the makers, “Keerthy shot for the film for a day. After the shoot, the makers and Keerthy both felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to authentically portray the role of a mother as has been written in the script.”

