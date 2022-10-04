Ajay Devgn's company clarifies it did not work on VFX of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

Ajay Devgn's company NY VFXwala has issued a statement clarifying that it has nothing to do with the film 'Adipurush'. The first teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' recently released, and the movie is being trolled for bad VFX. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.



Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared the statement that read, "Leading VFX studio, NY VFXwala has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush." An official note on their behalf clarified, "we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people."



Om Raut directed Adipurush is based on the story of Ramayana and has Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Viewers have critically trolled the quality of VFX used in the film, including that of Saif Ali Khan's character of seven-headed Ravana. A user named Prem Sharma called Adipurush teaser a 700 crore Temple Run.

Actor and critic Kamaal R Khan said, "It’s a big mistake of producer #BhushanKumar who has spent ₹450Cr on the film. #Ramayana can’t be explained in just 3 hours. While Every single detail has already shown in the Serial #Ramayana!."

Film #AdipurushTeaser is the proof that it’s a big mistake of producer #BhushanKumar who has spent ₹450Cr on the film. #Ramayana can’t be explained in just 3 hours. While Every single detail has already shown in the Serial #Ramayana! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 3, 2022

While some internet users criticised the VFX used, some came in support of the teaser stating that the teaser was worth watching in 3D. A user wrote, "Saw #Adipurush 3D Teaser on Big Screen & the experience is totally different from what i saw on mobile. 3D shots are FANTASTIC, Graphics look much Better & Grander on screen. Jai Shree Raja Ram BG evokes pride . Mobile viewing couldn’t do justice with #AdipurushTeaser #Prabhas."

Saw #Adipurush 3D Teaser on Big Screen & the experience is totally different from what i saw on mobile. 3D shots are FANTASTIC, Graphics look much Better & Grander on screen.



Jai Shree Raja Ram BG evokes pride . Mobile viewing couldn’t do justice with #AdipurushTeaser #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/PYQtlco6QR — Indian Box Office (@BoxOffice0007) October 4, 2022

Also read: 'Jaani Dushman levels of CGI': Netizens react to Prabhas-starrer Adipurush's teaser

Also read: Prabhas or Ram Charan? Netizens debate on the better Lord Rama after Adipurush teaser