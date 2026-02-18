Alia Bhatt set to take stage at BAFTA awards 2026

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to represent India on a global stage once again. She will be one of the presenters at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), one of the most respected honours in international cinema, as per reported by news agency ANI.

At this year’s ceremony, Alia will share the stage with a strong line-up of international stars including Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson and Michael B. Jordan, among many others.

This is not the first time Alia has represented India at a major global platform. Over the years, she has made appearances at several international events, strengthening her position as a prominent Indian voice in global cinema.

The BAFTAs 2026 will bring together an exceptional mix of presenters and nominees from across the world. Among those confirmed as presenters are Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.

The nominations for the 2026 awards were announced in January. ‘Sinners’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ are leading the race, followed by ‘Mary Supreme’.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s political satire ‘One Battle After Another’ has received 14 nominations, just two short of the record set by ‘Gandhi’ and level with films such as ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Atonement’, ‘The King’s Speech’ and ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’, reported Variety.

Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ follows closely with 13 nominations. The film also marks the first time that director Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan have been nominated at the BAFTAs.

Just behind them, ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Mary Supreme’ have both secured 11 nominations. Actor Timothée Chalamet is back in the leading actor category for the second year in a row.

The BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 22 at the Royal Festival Hall in London, with Alan Cumming hosting the ceremony.

About BAFTA

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is an independent arts charity founded in 1947. Based in London, it recognises excellence in film, television and games through its annual awards.

Beyond the awards, BAFTA also works year-round to support new talent and promote learning and creative growth in the screen industries.