Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' hits theatres; here’s how audience reacted

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the theatres on February 25. Hours after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial hit the silver screen, Twitter users were quick to review the film. While some liked Alia Bhatt’s performance, others rued as to why Vijay Raaz wasn’t given more screen time as Razia Bai. Some even went ahead and called it an overrated venture.



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave this movie a one-word review of BRILLIANT and gave it a 4-star rating. He further said, “SLB is a magician, gets it right yet again… Powerful story + terrific moments + bravura performances [Alia Bhatt is beyond fantastic, Ajay Devgn outstanding]… UNMISSABLE.”



The Ek Villain actor Riteish Deshmukh also appreciated Alia Bhatt’s performance in the film and went ahead to called Bhansali an absolute master storyteller. “Saw Gangubai Kathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience… Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. Alia, you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai.”



Here’s how the Internet reacted to Alia Bhatt’s latest film

About Gangubai Kathiawadi



The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of Women from the Ganglands. As per this book, the film encompasses the life journey and tribulations of Gangubai, who reportedly came from Gujarat to Mumbai with her partner.



Her partner reportedly betrayed her into prostitution, following which she becomes the owner of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area. Gangubai is also known to have contacts with many underworld criminals and politicians. The film features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari and Parth Samthaan in pivotal roles.



Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer released; here’s how Internet reacted

Also read: ‘People saying inexplicable things about my mother’: Gangubai’s son

Also read: Madhuri Dixit makes OTT debut with 'The Fame Game'; releases today on Netflix